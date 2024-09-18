Simon’s Cat Self Reported Market Cap Tops $227.85 Million (CAT)

Simon’s Cat (CAT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Simon’s Cat has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Simon’s Cat has a market cap of $227.85 million and $99.44 million worth of Simon’s Cat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simon’s Cat token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Simon’s Cat Token Profile

Simon’s Cat was first traded on August 21st, 2024. Simon’s Cat’s total supply is 8,099,955,330,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,749,955,330,001 tokens. Simon’s Cat’s official Twitter account is @simonscatmeme. The official website for Simon’s Cat is www.simons.cat.

Simon’s Cat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Simon’s Cat (CAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Simon’s Cat has a current supply of 8,099,955,330,001.285 with 6,749,955,330,001.285 in circulation. The last known price of Simon’s Cat is 0.000035 USD and is up 10.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $100,856,446.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.simons.cat/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simon’s Cat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simon’s Cat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simon’s Cat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

