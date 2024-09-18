SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 20th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$12.01 on Wednesday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$11.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$100.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 2.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SIR Royalty Income Fund news, insider Lembit Janes acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.50 per share, with a total value of C$31,050.00. 28.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

