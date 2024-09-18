SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6,435.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJW Group stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

