Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.99

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.99 and last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 4654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.92.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $941.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.