SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 552 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after buying an additional 5,546,855 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12,282.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 79.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 408,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 37.2% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,450,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,039,000 after purchasing an additional 393,680 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBM. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.60.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.78. The company has a market cap of $196.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $218.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.