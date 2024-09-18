SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.84 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of American States Water worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 44,000.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.49. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $85.71.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.45%. American States Water’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $40,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,801.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

