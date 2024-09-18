SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,171,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,639.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 736,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 733,749 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IWM stock opened at $219.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $228.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.92.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

