SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 9,109 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,171,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $71.27 and a one year high of $95.28. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

