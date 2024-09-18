SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK opened at $262.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.37 and a 200 day moving average of $252.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

