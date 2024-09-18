SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWO opened at $279.70 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

