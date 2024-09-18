SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 872 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSLC opened at $110.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $111.37. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.