Slate Retail REIT (SGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on October 15th

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance
Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million for the quarter.
