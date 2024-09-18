Sleepless AI Tops 24 Hour Volume of $21.01 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $51.86 million and approximately $21.01 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.39284548 USD and is up 5.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $19,105,774.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

