Soleil Boughton Sells 2,339 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $38,593.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,952 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,345 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $34,354.25.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,334 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,378.20.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $47,377.15.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $47,353.80.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,379,000 after acquiring an additional 136,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 113.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,039,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,108 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,117,000 after purchasing an additional 193,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,890.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,523,000 after buying an additional 22,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

