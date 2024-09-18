SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Position Increased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 707,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 773.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 89,151 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

