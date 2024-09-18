SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.40

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.32, with a volume of 91065 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $3,434,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $9,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,144,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,690 shares of company stock valued at $43,377,625. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SS&C Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

