Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL) Insider Purchases A$18,600.00 in Stock

Starpharma Holdings Limited (ASX:SPL – Get Free Report) insider Russell Basser acquired 200,000 shares of Starpharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,600.00 ($12,567.57).
Starpharma Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 4.94.
About Starpharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Starpharma
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Starpharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starpharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.