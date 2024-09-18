Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 188,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total value of $938,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,111.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $123.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.68.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.