Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after buying an additional 38,621,954 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,062,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,406,000 after purchasing an additional 216,899 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $61.53 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.27 and its 200-day moving average is $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

