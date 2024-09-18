Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $430,000 Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Invesco by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 46,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.98.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -109.33%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

