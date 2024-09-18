Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Chubb by 44.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after buying an additional 2,064,730 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,294,000 after buying an additional 457,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,270,000 after acquiring an additional 87,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Chubb by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $27,055,900. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CB opened at $290.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.59. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $204.15 and a 12-month high of $294.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

