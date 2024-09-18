Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $522,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.8 %

GEV stock opened at $238.57 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $240.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.