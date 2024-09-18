Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 497.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,092,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $551.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.46 and a 12 month high of $579.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $547.89 and its 200 day moving average is $545.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

