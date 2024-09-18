Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of MPC stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.92 and its 200 day moving average is $180.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $139.32 and a twelve month high of $221.11.
Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.46.
Marathon Petroleum Profile
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
