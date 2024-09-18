Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

Republic Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RBCAA opened at $65.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.42 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Republic Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $116.05 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,648.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Montano sold 2,750 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $174,267.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,320.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Feaster sold 789 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $52,002.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $361,648.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,715. Company insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBCAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.