StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

ARC Document Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ARC stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.84.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $75.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARC Document Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARC Document Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 34,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 55,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 60,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

