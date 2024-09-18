StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 7.8 %

JVA stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Coffee has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.68% of Coffee worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

