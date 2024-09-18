StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natuzzi stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Natuzzi worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

