StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

SYPR stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.98. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sypris Solutions stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 134,802 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 19.23% of Sypris Solutions worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Further Reading

