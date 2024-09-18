StockNews.com Downgrades Ternium (NYSE:TX) to Hold

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.50. 189,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.74. Ternium has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.76.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($1.36). Ternium had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ternium will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Ternium by 3,152.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the second quarter worth approximately $295,000. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ternium



Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Featured Stories

