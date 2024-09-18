StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Natural Health Trends Stock Performance
NHTC stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.91. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, vitamins, and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
