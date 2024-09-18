StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PW opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

