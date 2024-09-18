StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE PW opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89. Power REIT has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38.
Power REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Power REIT
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.