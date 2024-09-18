Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Short Interest Update

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 11,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 19.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $214,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Structure Therapeutics stock opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -49.92 and a beta of -3.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GPCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.