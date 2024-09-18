Sui (SUI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $3.14 Billion

Sui (SUI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Sui has traded up 32.6% against the dollar. One Sui coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a total market capitalization of $3.14 billion and approximately $609.70 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.18294169 USD and is up 8.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $704,876,044.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

