Synectics (LON:SNX) Shares Up 12.2%

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 239.45 ($3.16) and last traded at GBX 231 ($3.05). 127,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 46,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.94 ($2.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company has a market cap of £45.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1,416.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Synectics’s payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments: Systems and Security. The Systems segment provides specialist electronic surveillance systems comprising Synergy, a security and surveillance software platform; and radiometrics-enabled COEX explosion-proof cameras for gaming, transport, critical infrastructure, public space, and oil and gas applications.

