Systematic Alpha Investments LLC Buys 155,500 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 155,500 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $31,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLT opened at $100.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $101.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

