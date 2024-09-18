SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $4.50 Million Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $155.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.56. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $106.90 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 44.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

