SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $677,007,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,517,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Valero Energy by 124.7% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 291,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,751,000 after buying an additional 161,982 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $119.88 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.37.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

