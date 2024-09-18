SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Down 0.4 %

WDAY opened at $248.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.20 and its 200-day moving average is $242.39. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $321.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.67, for a total value of $710,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,014 shares in the company, valued at $20,856,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 466,402 shares of company stock worth $107,992,034. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.