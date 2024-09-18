SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,539 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equifax Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $297.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.58. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.34.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

