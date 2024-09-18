Tecsys Inc. (TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 4th

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

TSE:TCS opened at C$39.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.06. The firm has a market cap of C$589.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tecsys has a 52-week low of C$24.31 and a 52-week high of C$44.78.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$43.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.57 million. Tecsys had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.08%. Research analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.4596935 EPS for the current year.

TCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Tecsys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cormark lowered Tecsys from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

