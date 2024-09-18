Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Price Performance
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.91.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 2 Avocado Stocks Proving the Superfood Can Be a Super Investment
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Trucking Stocks Rebound: Big Rigs, Bigger Opportunity
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Johnson Controls: AI Sleeper Stock Set to Cool Data Centers
Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.