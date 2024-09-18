Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,766 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 183,297 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $1,941,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,413,257 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $351,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $227.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.72 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $273.93.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.60.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

