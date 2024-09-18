Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $203.00 to $198.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

