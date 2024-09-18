The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $108.00 to $96.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 2.7 %

VAC stock opened at $73.92 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $4,676,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 335.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

