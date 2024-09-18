The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 17.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 286,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 120,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 78,810 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 24,150 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $121.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.