The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,901 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,595 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,477,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,730 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,201,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,229,000 after acquiring an additional 306,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.86 and its 200-day moving average is $102.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

