Thielke Claire Cormier Sells 2,826 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,318. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.23 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,096,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after purchasing an additional 177,265 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1,145,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 114,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

