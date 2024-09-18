Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $217.41 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Threshold has a total market cap of $217.41 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00009150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,177.17 or 1.00044561 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00013596 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007737 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007282 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02127764 USD and is up 0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,807,105.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.