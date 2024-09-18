Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$0.69 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.69.

TWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 18th. National Bankshares set a C$0.85 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$0.55 in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.27 and a 1-year high of C$1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$129.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.54.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 71.39% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of C$461.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

